Dec 5 (Reuters) - FEMA:

* THE FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY SAYS SUBMITTING CLAIM TO RECOVER FULL $1.042 BILLION IN REINSURANCE COVERAGE UNDER 2017 REINSURANCE PROGRAM

* THE FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY -CLAIM TO RECOVER IS BASED UPON NATIONAL FLOOD INSURANCE PROGRAM’S LOSSES ASSOCIATED WITH HURRICANE HARVEY