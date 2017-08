Aug 2 (Reuters) - FENERBAHCE

* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH PLAYER SIMON THORUP KJAER AND HIS CLUB SEVILLA FOR HIS TRANSFER‍​

* TO RECEIVE GROSS EUR 13.2 MILLION AND NET EUR 12.5 MILLION TRANSFER FEE FROM SEVILLA

