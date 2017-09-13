BRIEF-Fennec announces preliminary results of SIOPEL 6 study on PEDMARK to be presented at SIOP meeting

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Fennec announces preliminary results of SIOPEL 6 study on PEDMARK(sodium thiosulfate) to be presented at the 49th Congress of the International Society Of Pediatric Oncology (SIOP) 2017 meeting
* Says SIOPEL 6 shows that addition of sodium thiosulfate significantly reduces incidence of cisplatin-induced hearing loss
* Says combination of cis+sts was generally well tolerated
* Says combination of cis+sts was generally well tolerated

* Says randomised phase III trial shows addition of sodium thiosulfate significantly reduces incidence of cisplatin-induced hearing loss