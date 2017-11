BRIEF-Ferratum 9-month ‍profit before tax up at 17.6 mln euros

Nov 16 (Reuters) - FERRATUM OYJ

* DGAP-NEWS: FERRATUM OYJ: NINE MONTHS REPORT JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2017: FERRATUM GROUP REPORTS STRONG REVENUE AND PROFIT GROWTH; ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE THE UPPER END OF FULL YEAR 2017 REVENUE GUIDANCE

* 9-MONTH ‍REVENUE OF EUR 161.0 MILLION - UP 48.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* 9-MONTH ‍OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) OF EUR 23.8 MILLION - UP 67.3% YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* 9-MONTH ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX (EBT) OF EUR 17.6 MILLION - UP 85.9% YEAR-ON-YEAR​