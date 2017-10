Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ferrellgas Partners Lp

* Ferrellgas Partners Lp - ‍on September 20, board appointed Doran N. Schwartz as company’s chief financial officer​

* Ferrellgas Partners Lp - Schwartz will succeed Alan C. Heitmann - SEC filing

* Ferrellgas Partners - ‍Heitmann to remain employed by co as special advisor from Oct 16, until his anticipated retirement date of January 31, 2018​ Source text : (bit.ly/2wai53e) Further company coverage: