BRIEF-Ferro acquires technology for printing on glass substrates

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ferro Corp

* Ferro acquires leading technology for printing on glass substrates

* Ferro corp - deal for ‍$60.0 million​

* Ferro corp - ferro paid $60.0 million, excluding customary adjustments and fees for dip-tech

* Ferro corp - ‍company expects transaction to be accretive to earnings in 2018​

* Ferro corp says transaction was funded through excess cash and borrowings under ferro’s existing revolving credit facility

* Ferro corp - ‍ferro expects a return on invested capital of more than 15% within first five years of acquisition​