BRIEF-Ferro reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.33
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 10:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Ferro reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ferro Corp:

* Ferro momentum continues with strong growth in the third quarter

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 sales $350 million versus I/B/E/S view $332.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍2017 adjusted EPS of $1.26 - $1.29 per diluted share​

* Sees ‍2017 consolidated sales growth of 17.0% - 17.5%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
