Feb 28 (Reuters) - FGL Holdings:

* FGL HOLDINGS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* FGL HOLDINGS - TOTAL REVENUE FOR PERIOD FROM DEC. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017 WAS $165 MILLION

* FGL HOLDINGS - LOSS PER SHARE FOR PERIOD FROM DEC 1 TO DEC 31, 2017 WAS $0.49