BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO: makes more sense to buy back shares than pay dividends

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne told reporters in Detroit:

* BELIEVES MAKES MORE SENSE TO USE CASH TO BUY BACK SHARES THAN TO PAY OUT DIVIDEND

* WHEN ASKED ABOUT A POTENTIAL JEEP SPIN-OFF, SAYS SEPARATING BRANDS FROM THE GROUP IS A “COMPLEX MATTER”, WOULD NOT DISTANCE HIMSELF FROM INTEGRATED SYSTEM MODEL

* STRATEGY TO 2022 WILL INCLUDE PLANS TO FULLY UTILIZE ITALIAN PLANTS, ALSO BY USING NEW MODELS FROM THE JEEP BRAND Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)