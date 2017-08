July 27 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call:

* there are no structural or industrial restrictions for separation of Alfa Romeo, Maserati brands but doesn't mean it would happen

* has no intention of building excessive inventory in the U.S.

* not worried about succession, says several willing and capable candidates in-house Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)