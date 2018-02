Feb 20 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler :

* FIAT CHRYSLER - IN 2017, CEO SERGIO MARCHIONNE‘S REALIZED CASH COMPENSATION (INCLUDING BASE SALARY AND BONUS) WAS EURO 9.7 MILLION - SEC FILING

* FIAT CHRYSLER - IN 2017, CHAIRMAN OF FCA JOHN ELKANN'S REALIZED CASH COMPENSATION (INCLUDING BASE SALARY AND BONUS) WAS EURO 1.8 MILLION