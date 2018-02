BRIEF-Fibria says Eldorado valuation would be 'dealbreaker' in tie-up talks

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fibria Celulose SA:

* BRAZIL WOOD PULP PRODUCER FIBRIA SEES PULP PRICES RISING, NO SIGN OF DECLINE IN Q1 -EXECUTIVE

* FIBRIA EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS FAVORABLE TO CONSOLIDATION IN BRAZIL‘S PULP SECTOR

* FIBRIA EXECUTIVE SAYS CO AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS KNOW NOTHING OF REPORTED NEGOTIATIONS WITH PAPER EXCELLENCE

* FIBRIA EXECUTIVE SAYS GLOBAL PULP DEMAND IS STRONGER THAN NORMAL AHEAD OF CHINESE NEW YEAR

* FIBRIA EXECUTIVE SAYS CO WANTS TO PARTICIPATE IN CONSOLIDATION OF BRAZIL‘S PULP SECTOR WHENEVER IT COMES

* FIBRIA EXECUTIVE SAYS VALUATION OF ELDORADO IN PAPER EXCELLENCE ACQUISITION WOULD BE A DEALBREAKER IN ANY TIE-UP TALKS

* FIBRIA INDEBTEDNESS LIKELY TO FALL OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 -CFO (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.)