Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fibrocell Science Inc:

* FIBROCELL ANNOUNCES FDA ALLOWANCE TO INITIATE PEDIATRIC ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF FCX-007 FOR THE TREATMENT OF RECESSIVE DYSTROPHIC EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA (RDEB)

* FIBROCELL SCIENCE INC - FCX-007, CO'S GENE THERAPY CANDIDATE, IS BEING DEVELOPED IN COLLABORATION WITH INTREXON CORPORATION