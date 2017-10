Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fibrogen Inc

* Fibrogen Inc announces proposed follow-on offering of common stock

* Fibrogen Inc - ‍intends to offer and sell up to $300 million of its common stock in an underwritten follow-on offering​

* Fibrogen Inc - anticipates using net proceeds to fund expansion of product development, manufacturing and commercialization activities​