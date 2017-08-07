BRIEF-Fibrogen ‍net loss per diluted share for quarter ended June 30 was $0.48

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Fibrogen Inc
* Fibrogen Inc - net loss per basic and diluted share for quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $0.48 - SEC filing
* Fibrogen Inc - at June 30, 2017, Fibrogen had $414.7 million of cash, restricted time deposits, cash equivalents, investments, and receivables
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fibrogen Inc - company announces positive topline results from Phase 2 study in IPF
* Fibrogen- pamrevlumab continued to be well tolerated as monotherapy in IPF study, was well tolerated in combination with pirfenidone and nintedanib
* Fibrogen inc - believe that promising outcomes of the studies enable us to advance pamrevlumab into Phase 3 clinical development Source text: (bit.ly/2vdC8zH) Further company coverage: