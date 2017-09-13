FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fibrogen's ‍Pamrevlumab was well tolerated with no safety risks
#Regulatory News
September 13, 2017 / 11:30 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Fibrogen's ‍Pamrevlumab was well tolerated with no safety risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Fibrogen Inc

* ‍Announced results from co’s phase 2b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis​

* ‍Pamrevlumab was well tolerated with no safety risks identified during 48-week study​

* ‍Pamrevlumab in combination with either pirfenidone or nintedanib was not statistically significantly better than Pamrevlumab monotherapy​

* ‍Pamrevlumab met primary endpoint of FVC pct predicted with statistical significance, as well as absolute FVC volume​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

