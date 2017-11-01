FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FICO announces earnings for fourth quarter
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 9:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-FICO announces earnings for fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Fair Isaac Corp

* FICO announces earnings of $1.25 per share for fourth quarter fiscal 2017

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.65

* Q4 earnings per share $1.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $253.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $247.8 million

* Fair Isaac Corp - ‍sees 2018 revenue of about $990 million​

* Fair Isaac Corp - sees FY 2018 non GAAP EPS about $5.32‍​

* Fair Isaac Corp - sees FY 2018 GAAP EPS of about $4.33‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
