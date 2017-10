Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fidelity Bank Plc:

* FIDELITY BANK - TO LAUNCH UP TO $500 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT NOTES, TENDER OFFER OF $300 MILLION FOR OUTSTANDING $300 MILLION 6.875 PERCENT NOTES DUE MAY 9 2018‍​ Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2x1GAUK] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)