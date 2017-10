Oct 25 (Reuters) - Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc:

* Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.60

* Net interest income was $7.0 million for Q3 of 2017, a $0.6 million, or 10%, increase over $6.4 million earned for Q3 of 2016