19 days ago
BRIEF-Fidelity & Guaranty Life's unit enters into a second amendment
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Fidelity & Guaranty Life's unit enters into a second amendment

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Fidelity & Guaranty Life

* Fidelity & Guaranty Life - on July 17, 2017 unit entered into a second amendment to which amends credit agreement dated as of august 26, 2014

* Fidelity & Guaranty Life - original credit agreement provided for a three year $150 million unsecured revolving credit facility

* Fidelity & Guaranty Life - amendment extends credit facility commitment, maturity date by additional year, facility would terminate on August 26, 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2uj9TPW) Further company coverage:

