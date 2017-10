Oct 25 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc

* FNFV reports third quarter 2017 results with $1.02 billion book value of portfolio company investments, or $15.65 per share

* Q3 loss per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $279 million versus $319 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 1.3 percent

* Fidelity National Financial Inc - ‍cloud-based revenues grew 33% to $103 million in q3 on a constant currency basis​