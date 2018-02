Feb 13 (Reuters) - FIDUCIAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS SA:

* Q1 CONS. REVENUE EUR 48.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 45.9 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* SEES 2017/2018 CONS. REVENUE OF 190 MILLION EUROS AND CONS. OPERATING INCOME GROWTH‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2BVuHBX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)