BRIEF-Fidus Investment Says Qtrly Estimate Range Of Net Investment Income Per Share Was Between $0.30 And $0.32

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fidus Investment Corp:

* FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP-AS OF JAN. 30, ESTIMATE RANGE OF NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE WAS BETWEEN $0.30 AND $0.32 FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31, 2017​

* FIDUS INVESTMENT-AS OF JAN. 30, ESTIMATE RANGE OF ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE WAS BETWEEN $0.34 AND $0.36 FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31, 2017​

* FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP - ‍AS OF JAN. 30, 2018, ESTIMATE THAT RANGE OF OUR NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS BETWEEN $16.02 TO $16.07 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017​