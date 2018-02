BRIEF-Fieldwood Energy Files Prepackaged Chapter 11 Cases And Announces Gulf Of Mexico Acquisition

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Fieldwood Energy LLC:

* FIELDWOOD ENERGY FILES PREPACKAGED CHAPTER 11 CASES AND ANNOUNCES GULF OF MEXICO ACQUISITION

* FIELDWOOD ENERGY LLC - PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING CONTEMPLATES REDUCING CURRENT DEBT BY ABOUT $1.6 BILLION​

* FIELDWOOD ENERGY LLC - CHAPTER 11 PLAN OF REORGANIZATION ALSO PROVIDES THAT HOLDERS OF UNDISPUTED GENERAL UNSECURED CLAIMS WILL BE PAID CASH IN FULL

* FIELDWOOD ENERGY - ‍ RESTRUCTURING CONTEMPLATES RAISING CAPITAL OF ABOUT $525 MILLION THROUGH AN EQUITY RIGHTS OFFERING ​

* FIELDWOOD ENERGY SAYS TO USE PROCEEDS OF RIGHTS OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION IN GULF OF MEXICO , FUND COSTS AND EXPENSES OF CHAPTER 11 CASES

* ‍FIELDWOOD ENERGY- RESTRUCTURING CONTEMPLATES ACQUIRING ALL DEEPWATER OIL AND GAS ASSETS OF NOBLE ENERGY LOCATED IN GULF OF MEXICO​

* FIELDWOOD ENERGY SAYS OBTAINED $60 MILLION DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION FINANCING FACILITY TO ENSURE CO HAS FUNDS TO OPERATE BUSINESS DURING RESTRUCTURING PROCESS

* FIELDWOOD ENERGY - EXPECT TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 WITHIN NEXT 60 DAYS​