June 9 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp

* Fiera capital- sylvain roy will continue association with co as special advisor to global management team

* Fiera capital announces leadership changes to the canadian division

* Fiera capital corp says jean-philippe lemay appointed president and coo of fiera capital's canadian division

* Fiera capital corp says sylvain roy to remain as special advisor to global management team