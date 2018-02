BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.40

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc:

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 5.3 PERCENT TO $162.2 MILLION

* ‍INITIATES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM​

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP - ‍BOARD APPROVED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR UP TO 1.5 MILLION SHARES OF CO‘S STOCK​

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP QTRLY ‍COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 7.4%​

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP QTRLY ‍COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL DECREASED 0.1%​

* ‍TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MILLION TO $70.0 MILLION​