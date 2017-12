Dec 4 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc:

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP - ON NOV 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 30 PROVIDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $150 MILLION​

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS LOAN AGREEMENT MATURES ON NOV 30, 2022 - SEC FILING

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC - ‍MADE A REVOLVING CREDIT BORROWING IN AMOUNT OF $75 MILLION UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT AT CLOSING ON NOVEMBER 30, 2017​ Source: (bit.ly/2AUc3d6) Further company coverage: