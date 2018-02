Feb 9 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp:

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SAYS ‍ON FEB 8, CO ENTERED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC - SEC FILING

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - ‍PURSUANT TO NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AGREEMENT CO TO BUY ABOUT $318 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK​

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - ‍NEW REPURCHASE AGREEMENT IS IN ADDITION TO ONE THAT CO ENTERED WITH MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC ON DEC 15, 2017 FOR $273 MILLION ​ Source text : [bit.ly/2H4IZiT] Further company coverage: