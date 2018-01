Jan 23 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp:

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES Q1 NII (FULLY-TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) IN RANGE OF $975 MILLION - $980 MILLION

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES FY 2018 NII (FTE) OF $4.0 BILLION - $4.07 BILLION - SEC FILING

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES Q1-2018 NIM (FTE) TO BE UP IN RANGE OF 3 - 5 BPS FROM ADJUSTED Q4 2017

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES FY2018 NIM (FTE) OF ABOUT 3.15% WITH TWO 2018 RATE HIKES (MAR & SEP)