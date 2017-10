Aug 9 (Reuters) - FIH

* Sale of shares in Meitu Inc by a subsidiary

* From 31 July 2017 to 9 August 2017, unit sold 8.3 million ordinary shares in Meitu at average price of about hk$11.797 per share

* Share sale gave rise to a gain of group amounting to hk$80.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: