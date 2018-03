March 1 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* FIJI AIRWAYS AND ALASKA AIRLINES EXPAND PARTNERSHIP WITH CODESHARE AGREEMENT

* FIJI AIRWAYS - ‍CODESHARE AGREEMENT ENABLES FIJI AIRWAYS TO PLACE ITS“FJ” CODE ON ALASKA AIRLINES’ FLIGHTS FROM SFO TO SEATTLE AND PORTLAND​

* FIJI AIRWAYS - ‍CODESHARE FLIGHTS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SALE FROM MARCH 5 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)