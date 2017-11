BRIEF-Filo Mining Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share C$‍0.04​

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Filo Mining Corp:

* FILO MINING REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* FILO MINING CORP QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE C$‍0.04​

* FILO MINING CORP - ‍EXPECTS THAT MAJORITY OF TREASURY WILL BE USED TO FUND ONGOING WORK PROGRAMS TO ADVANCE FILO DEL SOL PROJECT​

* FILO MINING- ‍BASED ON FINANCIAL POSITION AT SEPT 30, CO ANTICIPATES NEED FOR FURTHER FUNDING TO SUPPORT EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT ITS SOUTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS​

* FILO MINING CORP - ‍CONFIDENT ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF FUNDING WILL BE SECURED TO FUND FORECASTED EXPENDITURES FOR AT LEAST 12 MONTHS FROM SEPT 30, 2017​

* FILO MINING CORP - ‍ INCURRED A NET LOSS OF $2.5 MILLION DURING CURRENT QUARTER, COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $0.9 MILLION FOR Q3 OF 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: