Nov 7 (Reuters) - Financial 15 Split Corp:

* Financial 15 split Corp. announces overnight offering

* Says ‍will undertake an offering of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares of co​

* Says ‍Preferred Shares to be offered at price of $9.90 per preferred share to yield 5.30 percent

* Says Class A Shares to be offered at a price of $10.50 per Class A Share to yield 14.40 percent​