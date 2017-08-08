FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Financial Engines Q2 earnings per share $0.20
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Financial Engines Q2 earnings per share $0.20

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Financial Engines Inc

* Financial Engines reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue rose 12 percent to $118.5 million

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $480 million to $487 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA will be in range of $158 million to $162 million

* Sees 2017 GAAP net income will be in range of $56 million to $58 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

