Jan 25 (Reuters) - Findel Plc:

* ‍YEAR TO DATE PRODUCT SALES HAVE GROWN BY 11.0% IN LINE WITH PLANS​

* ‍ONLINE ORDERING LEVELS DURING Q3 AVERAGED 72%, UP FROM 65% IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍NET DEBT ENDED DECEMBER 2017 AT £76.7M​