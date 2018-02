Feb 8 (Reuters) - Fine Organic Industries Limited:

* FINE ORGANIC INDUSTRIES LIMITED FILES FOR IPO - FILING‍​

* FINE ORGANIC INDUSTRIES IPO COMPRISES ISSUE OF 7.7 MILLION SHARES ​

* BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE JM FINANCIAL AND EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES Source text: bit.ly/2BhV2ZC