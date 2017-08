BRIEF-Fine Point says New York County denied Hawaiian Telecommunications, motion to dismiss breach of contract claim filed by co

June 22 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc:

* Fine Point Technologies - judge on New York County Supreme Court denied Hawaiian Telecommunications, motion to dismiss breach of contract claim filed by co

* Fine Point - Hawaiian Telcom terminated agreement for convenience

* Fine Point Technologies- contract was for fine point to continue to provide device management software was installed, used at Hawaiian Telcom since 2010

* Fine Point Technologies - is litigating with hawaiian telcom for an alleged breach of contract in Hawaiian Telcom's terminating a two- year agreement