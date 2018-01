Jan 23 (Reuters) - FINECOBANK:

* BOARD APPROVES ISSUE OF ADDITIONAL TIER1, PERP NON CALL JUNE 2023 (5.5 YRS)

* SIZE IS EUR 200 MILLION AND NOTES ARE PERPETUAL AND FULLY SUBSCRIBED BY UNICREDIT

* COUPON IS FIXED AT 4.82% FOR THE INITIAL 5.5 YEARS

* SAYS INTRA-GROUP PRIVATE PLACEMENT HAS SEVERAL BENEFITS IN TERMS OF EFFECTIVE COSTS SAVING