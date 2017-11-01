FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards develops in-display ultrasonic sensing technology
November 1, 2017 / 7:33 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards develops in-display ultrasonic sensing technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards:

* Says has developed an ultrasonic sensing technology with the objective of enabling fingerprints to be captured anywhere on the display of a smartphone or any device

* Says expects to engage with key customers in the first half of 2018 to further develop the technology and to bring it to mass market

* “It is truly innovative and disruptive and allows fingerprint sensing to be done in new ways on many different surfaces. I can see many potential application areas, but our initial focus is of course the use in high-end smartphones,” CEO Christian Fredrikson says in a statement

* Says in separate statement the firm’s iris solution and touch sensor are both featured in a recently launched smartphone from a leading Japanese manufacturer. This is Fingerprints’ first commercial launch with multi modalities

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
