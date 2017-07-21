FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards Q2 operating profit below forecasts, inventory levels normalized
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 21, 2017 / 5:12 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards Q2 operating profit below forecasts, inventory levels normalized

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards

* Fingerprint cards Q2 operating profit amounted to SEK 72.0 m

* Fingerprint cards Q2 revenues amounted to SEK 823.4 m (1,666.1), down 51% compared with Q2 of 2016

* Fingerprint cards Q2 - normalized inventory levels

* Fingerprint cards Q2 - towards end of quarter, inventory levels in value chain normalized as anticipated

* Fingerprint cards Q2 - as a result, our own inventories declined and all of our major customers ordered sensors from us

* Fingerprint Cards says market shares began to gradually rise again during the quarter

* Reuters poll: Fingerprint Q2 revenues seen at SEK 859 million, operating profit at SEK 155 million

* Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 528.0 m (530.4) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.