BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards reports Q4 earnings in line with profit warning ​

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards Ab:

* Q4 - ‍REVENUES TOTALED SEK 615.3 M (1,618.7)​

* Q4 ‍OPERATING RESULT OF A LOSS OF SEK 40.6 M​

* Q4 ‍GROSS MARGIN WAS 21 PERCENT (44)​

* SAYS IN TERMS OF VALUE, WE EXPECT THE MARKET FOR FINGERPRINT SENSORS FOR SMARTPHONES TO DECLINE IN 2018​

* SAYS ‍WE ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE FOCAL POINT OF OUR INVESTMENTS TOWARDS NEW BIOMETRIC MARKETS, WITH AIM THAT NEW AREAS WILL ACCOUNT FOR ABOUT 10 PERCENT OF SALES DURING 2018​

* FINGERPRINT CARDS SAYS THE REDUCED ASP (“AVERAGE SELLING PRICE”) FOR SENSORS HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON REVENUES. THE LOWER ASP, WHICH AMOUNTED TO SOME 30 PERCENT AT AN ANNUAL RATE FOR 2017,

* FINGERPRINT CARDS SAYS THE COMPANY INTENDS TO ADJUST THE FINANCIAL TARGETS TO THE CHANGED CONDITIONS AND COMMUNICATE REVISED TARGETS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER 2018.

* THE BOARD PROPOSES TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID FOR THE 2017 FISCAL YEAR

