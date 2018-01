Jan 11 (Reuters) - Finisar Corp:

* FINISAR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CO-FOUNDER AND CEO JERRY RAWLS AND APPOINTMENT OF MICHAEL HURLSTON AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* FINISAR CORP - APPOINTMENT OF MICHAEL HURLSTON AS CEO AND A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY

* FINISAR CORP - RAWLS WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY

* FINISAR CORP - ROBERT STEPHENS HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: