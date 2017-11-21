BRIEF-Finjan Holdings says jury delivered mixed verdict in Blue Coat trial, retrial to commence by Jan 2018

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Finjan Holdings Inc

* Finjan Holdings - ‍jury in Finjan Inc v. Blue Coat Systems Inc did not have unanimous decision on 2 patents, which will be retried by no later than Jan 8​

* Finjan Holdings Inc - ‍on retrial, Finjan will seek approximately $46 million in damages for Blue Coat’s infringement of the two patents ​

* Finjan Holdings - ‍on remainder of verdict, jury decided in Finjan’s favor, finding that Blue Coat infringed us patents ‘731 and ‘968​

* Finjan Holdings Inc - ‍jury found US patents '408 & '621 to not be infringed​