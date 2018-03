BRIEF-Finland's Altia IPO Targets Market Value Of Up To $401 Mln

March 9 (Reuters) - Altia Oyj (IPO-ALTIA.HE):

* FINLAND’S ALTIA SAYS PRELIMINARY IPO PRICE RANGE 7.50-9.00 EUROS PER SHARE

* ALTIA SAYS IPO WOULD GIVE THE COMPANY A MARKET VALUE OF 272-326 MILLION EUROS ($335-401 million)

* ALTIA SAYS OFFERING TO START ON MARCH 12, AIMS TO LIST SHARES ON HELSINKI BOURSE’S PRE-LIST ON MARCH 23

* STATE OF FINLAND AIMS TO HOLD AROUND 44 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY AFTER THE IPO

* NORDEA WILL ACT AS THE GLOBAL COORDINATOR, BOOKRUNNER AND FINANCIAL ADVISOR, CARNEGIE TO ACT AS THE JOINT BOOKRUNNER AND OP CORPORATE BANK AS THE CO-LEAD MANAGER Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further coverage of the IPO: ($1 = 0.8129 euros) (Helsinki Newsroom)