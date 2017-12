Dec 13 (Reuters) - Finning International Inc:

* FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC - CO‘S SOUTH AMERICAN OPERATION BEEN AWARDED MULTI-YEAR MINING CONTRACT BY LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION

* FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC - CONTRACT TO DELIVER NEW EQUIPMENT AND PRODUCT SUPPORT TO CANDELARIA COPPER MINES IN NORTHERN CHILE