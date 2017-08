July 6 (Reuters) - BITTIUM OYJ

* FINNISH DEFENCE FORCES PLANS TO PURCHASE BITTIUM TAC WIN™ SOFTWARE-DEFINED RADIO SYSTEM PRODUCTS

* TOTAL VALUE OF AGREEMENT EUR 30 MILLION

* ‍FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WILL NOT HAVE AN EFFECT ON BITTIUM'S FINANCIAL OUTLOOK​