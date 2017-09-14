FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Finnish health care firm Terveystalo plans IPO in Helsinki
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 14, 2017 / 6:38 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Finnish health care firm Terveystalo plans IPO in Helsinki

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) -

* Finnish health care company Terveystalo says plans an initial public offering and listing on Nasdaq Helsinki

* says planned IPO would consist of a share sale of certain existing shareholders and a new share issue, aims to raise around 100 million euros

* says the raised money would be used for increasing financial flexibility for the company to pursue growth opportunities in accordance with its strategy, including acquisitions, organic expansion and reorganization of its units and equipment, as well as other capital expenditures

* says Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Hartwall Capital Ltd, Rettig Group Ltd and Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company have committed to becoming cornerstone investors

* says targets growth of 6–8 percent annually in revenue in the long term through a combination of organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions; an adjusted EBITA margin of 12–13 percent in the medium to long term

* Terveystalo revenue increased 22 percent from a year earlier to 344 million euros in the first half of this year

* Terveystalo’s main owner is Swedish buyout fund EQT (Helsinki Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.