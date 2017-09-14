BRIEF-Finnish health care firm Terveystalo plans IPO in Helsinki

Sept 14 (Reuters) -

* Finnish health care company Terveystalo says plans an initial public offering and listing on Nasdaq Helsinki

* says planned IPO would consist of a share sale of certain existing shareholders and a new share issue, aims to raise around 100 million euros

* says the raised money would be used for increasing financial flexibility for the company to pursue growth opportunities in accordance with its strategy, including acquisitions, organic expansion and reorganization of its units and equipment, as well as other capital expenditures

* says Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Hartwall Capital Ltd, Rettig Group Ltd and Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company have committed to becoming cornerstone investors

* says targets growth of 6–8 percent annually in revenue in the long term through a combination of organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions; an adjusted EBITA margin of 12–13 percent in the medium to long term

* Terveystalo revenue increased 22 percent from a year earlier to 344 million euros in the first half of this year

* Terveystalo’s main owner is Swedish buyout fund EQT (Helsinki Newsroom)