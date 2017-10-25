BRIEF-Finnish technology industries Q3 order intake falls 22 pct Q/Q

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Technology Industries of Finland:

* says Q3 new orders in the sector fell 22 percent Q/Q

* says the decline indicates slowing export growth for the economy

* “Majority of our companies tells that both their new orders and order book contracted from the previous quarter... The period of strong (export) growth may end up short,” says Jorma Turunen, the head of the lobby, in a statement

* Finnish exports have grown rapidly this year as the economy recovers from a long period of stagnation

* The lobby represents industries including electronics, mechanical engineering, metals industry and information technology Source text for Eikon: [here ] (Helsinki Newsroom)