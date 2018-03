March 9 (Reuters) - FinTech Global Inc

* Says its unit, MOOMIN monogatari, will set up a Tokyo-based JV, which is engaged in MOOMIN related license management, on March 16

* The unit will hold 44.5 percent stake in the JV

* The JV will be capitalized at 10 million yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/En1iTt

