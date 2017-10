Oct 26 (Reuters) - Planet Payment Inc

* Fintrax Group to acquire Planet Payment

* Planet Payment Inc - ‍board of directors of Planet Payment has unanimously approved transaction​

* Planet Payment Inc - ‍Fintrax will acquire planet payment for $4.50 per share in cash​

* Planet Payment - directors, executive officers, some shareholders entered into support agreements with Fintrax to tender shares into fintrax's offer​